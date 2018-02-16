Kerala: CPM man, five others held for assault on pregnant woman

Although it was reported the same day, CPM branch secretary Thampi Thettalil was not immediately arrested. (Representational Image) Although it was reported the same day, CPM branch secretary Thampi Thettalil was not immediately arrested. (Representational Image)

A LOCAL CPM leader was among six people arrested on Thursday on charges of kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach in a village in Kozhikode district, leading to miscarriage.

The assault, which followed a scuffle between the woman’s husband and neighbours at Kodenchery village, took place on January 28. Although it was reported the same day, CPM branch secretary Thampi Thettalil was not immediately arrested.

According to the police, T Siby Chacko and his family were attacked inside their house by their neighbour N K Gopalan. Chacko’s wife Josna, who was four months pregnant, intervened to rescue her husband. When she tried to shield him, the assailants kicked her in the stomach. The profusely bleeding woman was taken to hospital, where the doctors said she had had a miscarriage.

The police immediately arrested Gopalan, but did not nab Thettalil and five others, who had allegedly barged into the victims’ house.

On Wednesday, Chacko, his wife and their two children began an indefinite sit-in in front of Kodenchery police station, demanding arrest of the CPM leader. The agitation gained support from the Congress and BJP. Under fire for shielding the accused, CPM asked Thettalil and others to surrender before the police.

