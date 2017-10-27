#CoalBuryingGoa
Kerala CPM leader in car owned by ‘smuggler’, draws fire

Balakrishnan is on a political tour, the ‘Jana Jagrata Yatra’, against the BJP’s “fascist agenda”.

October 27, 2017
CPM state secretary and party politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has landed in a controversy over using a Mini Cooper belonging to an accused in a gold smuggling case during a party yatra.

Balakrishnan is on a political tour, the ‘Jana Jagrata Yatra’, against the BJP’s “fascist agenda”. On Wednesday, when the yatra reached Koduvally in Kozhikode, Balakrishnan was taken out on a reception in the Mini Cooper owned by Karat Faisal, an accused in a smuggling case.

Faisal is the younger brother of CPM-backed legislator Karat Razak, who represents Koduvally. Razak accompanied Balakrishnan in the car.

BJP state secretary K Surendran posted the incident on Facebook, kicking up a political row. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the incident exposed the degeneration in the CPM and showed the party’s nexus with a smuggler.

Balakrishnan responded that the party would look into whether there was lack of vigilance. He claimed the party local leadership hired the vehicle. “I didn’t know the car belonged to a smuggler. The party will look into whether there was any lapse,” he said.

