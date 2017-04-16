Kerala: CPM hits back at CPI, says don’t criticise govt

CPI(M) KERALA unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday hit back at his CPI counterpart, Kanam Rajendran, for criticising Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said that ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) leaders should not adopt a stand that would weaken the government.

“It is not right to publicly air differences of opinion regarding governance. Such views should be raised at bilateral discussions. Leaders of LDF constituents should not serve as a weapon to the opposition to target the government,’’ Balakrishnan told reporters in Kannur. He blamed the opposition for using Rajendran to hit out at the government. “This government has taken up several developmental initiatives. In such a scenario, there should not be any act that would weaken the government.’’

He referred to Rajendran’s statement about alleged extrajudicial killing of two Maoists. Balakrishnan said the two ultra-Left elements were killed in an encounter with police. “It should not have been depicted as fake encounter.’’ He said the government was not against bringing cabinet decisions under the purview of RTI Act. “This government has nothing to hide,” he said, responding to CPI criticism that the CPI(M) was trying to water down the legislation. He said his party has always been against misuse of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “Necessary steps have been taken to make corrections in cases under UAPA,’’ he said.

