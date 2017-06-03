CPM cracks whip on MLA who attended RSS event

The CPI(M) state secretariat on Friday recommended disciplinary action against party legislator K U Arunan on charges of attending an RSS event in Thrissur earlier this week.

Arunan is the MLA of Irinjalakkuda constituency in Thrissur district. The secretariat wanted the district committee to take appropriate action against the legislator, who is now a member of the party area committee only. He is likely to face organisational action in the issue, sources said.

On Monday, Arunan had attended a function organised by the RSS at Oorakam village, which embarrassed the CPI(M) at a time the party is leading an aggressive campaign against the Sangh Parivar in Kerala.

The legislator distributed note books to children in the programme, held to mark the commemoration of a local RSS leader. It was also attended by local Congress leaders. When the issue became a controversy, Arunan claimed he thought the event was organised by a local temple panel and did not find fault in distributing books to children. The banner of the RSS at the venue was noticed only after reaching the spot, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App