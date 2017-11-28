Kerala: CPM MLA ‘insults’ deputy collector, apologises

Kerala CPM legislator C K Hareendran came under fire after a video showing him using offensive language against a woman deputy collector went viral. As the opposition and state women’s commission took strong exception to his conduct, Hareendran tendered an apology on Monday.

The incident took place during a protest Saturday, a day after two people were killed in an accident at a granite quarry. At Neyyattinkara, local residents blocked the road with the bodies, demanding compensation for families of the victims. Deputy Collector S J Vijaya went to the spot and conveyed to the protesters the administration’s decision that the families of the dead would get relief of Rs 1 lakh and the injured Rs 10,000 each.

Parassala MLA Hareendran allegedly told Vijaya, “Edi (offensive address to a woman), who gave you power to announce that compensation amount is Rs 1 lakh?”

He later told the media that he was offering an unconditional apology if his words had hurt her.

