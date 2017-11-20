Kerala: CPM-BJP violence day after councillors’ clash during municipal corporation meeting

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Stray incidents of violence between the ruling CPM and BJP were reported from the Kerala capital on Sunday night as a sequel to a scuffle between councillors of both parties at the municipal corporation meeting on Saturday.

Both the CPM and BJP took out marches in the city in protest against the melee in the council meeting, which left CPM leader and Mayor V K Prasath and few councillors injured.

On Sunday, two CPM activists were injured when they were attacked with sharp weapons. The party’s district committee office was also attacked, allegedly by BJP workers who were returning from a protest march held against the scuffle at the council in which three BJP councillors were injured.

On the other side, a make-shift facilitation centre erected by the BJP for Sabarimala pilgrims was pulled down allegedly by CPM activists. The BJP also alleged that the protesting CPM workers damaged party flags.

Seven BJP and RSS workers were taken into custody in connection with the attack on the CPM workers and the party office. CPM leader and state Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the police failed to pre-empt the attacks. “The BJP unleashed the attacks in the presence of the police,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the attack at the council meeting was pre-planned. “RSS workers, who had been involved in criminal cases had sneaked into the visitors’ gallery at the council to foment trouble. The government would take stringent action against the assailants,” he said after meeting the injured mayor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App