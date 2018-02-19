Day after arrest, videos emerge of murder accused CPM worker issuing threats at rallies

Now, a day after CPM worker Akash Thillankery was arrested in connection with the murder of youth Congress leader SP Shuhaib, videos of the 22-year-old issuing threats at rallies have emerged on social media. (Source: Video grab) Now, a day after CPM worker Akash Thillankery was arrested in connection with the murder of youth Congress leader SP Shuhaib, videos of the 22-year-old issuing threats at rallies have emerged on social media. (Source: Video grab)

One of the prime concerns often raised by political parties during peace meetings is the need to control the usage of provocative slogans in public rallies. However, lack of action against those involved in vicious sloganeering has ensured that dangerous threats continued to be made on the streets of Kerala.

Now, a day after CPM worker Akash Thillankery was arrested in connection with the murder of youth Congress leader SP Shuhaib, videos of the 22-year-old issuing threats at rallies have emerged on social media. Akash is a member of the CPM’s cyber wing and is an accused in the 2016 murder case of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker P Vineesh.

In the video of a local CPM rally which was reportedly held last year in Kannur, Akash is heared raising vindictive slogans against the RSS. “The knife that hacked Vineesh to death has not been thrown into the Arabian Sea. It has not gathered rust. Now, who wants to hit us?” the CPM leader can be heard saying in the video.

In a separate video of a rally held to commemorate the murder of CPM leader CV Dhanaraj, Akash once again targeted the RSS. “Hide in any hill or forest, we will come asking for revenge,” he said.

Besides Akash, 24-year-old Raijin Raj has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Shuhaib. A police hunt is underway to nab more suspects in the case. A five-member gang, including the driver of the vehicle which was used to commit the crime, is believed to have murdered Shuhaib on February 12.

The CPM, which had earlier denied the involvement of its workers in the case, recently promised stringent action against those found guilty.

