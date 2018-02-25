Three CPM activists arrested for Youth Congress leader murder

Three CPI(M) activists were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of Youth Congress local leader S P Shuhaib in Kannur. Shuhaib was hacked to death by a gang on February 12. Earlier, police had arrested two persons, both CPI(M) workers allegedly involved in the killing of an RSS worker in Kannur in 2016.

Kannur district police superintendent G Siva Vikram said a special team arrested the three persons from a hideout at Virajpett in Karnataka. They are Askar, Anwar and Akhi. All are CPI(M) workers and Anwar is the brother of SFI district secretary Muhammed Siraj.

Senior Congress leader and former MP K Sudhakaran continued his indefinite hunger strike in Kannur demanding a CBI probe into the murder.

