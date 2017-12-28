Kerala: CPI(M) worker attacked by suspected BJP workers in Kannur

The ruling CPI(M) alleged that the BJP activists were behind the attack. (Representational photo) The ruling CPI(M) alleged that the BJP activists were behind the attack. (Representational photo)

A CPI(M) worker suffered serious injuries in an attack by suspected BJP workers at Panoor in the politically volatile district.

Police said the legs of the 55-year-old Chandran were almost severed in the attack and he has been rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The ruling CPI(M) alleged that the BJP activists were behind the attack.

The attack comes a day after a bilateral peace meeting of the leaders of CPI(M) and BJP was held in Kannur in the presence of District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali, in which both parties agreed to initiate peace efforts in areas that had witnessed violence recently.

In Thiruvananthapuram, CPI(M) area committee member of Vanchiyoor, S L Saju, was attacked by an armed gang late last night.

He has been admitted to the medical college hospital here with serious injuries.

CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan alleged that BJP-RSS activists were behind the attack. A hartal is being observed in the area of the incident.

On December 19, Praveen, an RSS worker, was critically injured after he was attacked by a group of unidentified persons in Kannur. He suffered injuries in the attack.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App