Kerala CPI questions MLA over daughter’s extravagant wedding

The CPI, a constituent in the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, has sought an explanation from party legislator Geetha Gopi in connection with the marriage extravagance of her daughter who was covered in gold ornaments.

The visuals of Geetha’s daughter have embarrassed the CPI which recently demanded that marriage extravagance should be taxed and controlled by legislation.

CPI state assistant secretary Prakash Babu said the party was absolutely against this kind of wasteful expenditure. “It is a serious issue that the legislator had deviated from the party stand while conducting the marriage of her daughter. Taking note of the visuals and reports, we have sought an explanation from the legislator. Her conduct was against the party’s professed stand on the issue. CPI state leaders did not attend the event on Monday,’’ said Babu.

Geetha, who represents Nattika constituency in Thrissur, played down the matter, saying there was nothing excessive in the marriage. “I have stuck to the traditional practice of giving something to the daughter at the time of her marriage.’’ She refused to give details about the cost of the gold ornaments worn by her daughter.

The marriage of the Communist leader’s daughter was held according to Hindu religious tradition at the Sree Krishna Temple Guruvayur.

Geetha’s husband is an employee at the Guruvayur Temple Affairs Board.

Geetha, a second-time legislator, had come to politics two decades back when the women’s quota in local governing bodies came into effect.

