Kerala CPI MLA Geetha Gopi faces flak over daughter’s lavish wedding, party seeks explanation

MLA Geetha Gopi in Kerala is in the dock after photographs of her daughter’s wedding wearing an enormous amount of gold jewellery spread on social media. (Source: Twitter/@jothishnair1010) MLA Geetha Gopi in Kerala is in the dock after photographs of her daughter’s wedding wearing an enormous amount of gold jewellery spread on social media. (Source: Twitter/@jothishnair1010)

CPI MLA Geetha Gopi in Kerala is in the dock after photographs of her daughter’s wedding wearing an enormous amount of gold jewellery spread on social media like wildfire. Gopi’s political party has criticised her for throwing a lavish wedding, citing the overwhelming ornateness as an “embarrassment” for the party, and is also learnt to have sought an explanation from her. The party has said it was unbecoming of a communist leader to host such a luxurious wedding. The wedding took place recently at the Poothanam Auditorium in Guruvayour in Thrissur. Gopi is a two-time CPI legislator from Nattika in Thrissur district.

In the past, party leaders like Binoy Viswam have organised a simple wedding for his daughters. Recently, Kerala’s Agriculture Minister Mullakkara Rathkaran had approached the Chief Minister calling for a ban on luxurious weddings. However, since no one could restrict or regulate anyone from spending their own money, the Chief Minister could not approve Rathkaran’s request.

Gopi, however, is facing much flak from her party, including the All Indian Youth Federation, which is the youth arm of the party. An AIYF member posted a photograph of the wedding on Facebook which accompanied a taunting remark.

In her defence, Gopi told a Malayalam news website that she did not “overdo anything”. She merely went according to what tradition dictated, adding that she did what any parent would want to do for her child’s wedding. In response, speaking to The Times of India, CPI state joint secretary Prakash Babu vociferously opposed lavishness displayed at weddings, saying it was not “acceptable to the party”, particularly if it was by an MLA. “There are norms for party workers and activists on such issues,” he told TOI.

