Kerala: Court rejects MM Mani’s discharge plea in murder case

Kerala Electricity Minister MM Mani (Source: mmmani.com) Kerala Electricity Minister MM Mani (Source: mmmani.com)

A local court in Kerala’s Idukki on Saturday dismissed CPM leader and minister M M Mani’s discharge petition in a murder case. Judge V G Sreedevi rejected the plea while allowing the prosecution to arraign two more CPM leaders, including Idukki district secretary K K Jayachandran, as the accused in Youth Congress leader Ancheri Baby’s murder in 1982 .

The Congress and BJP demanded Mani’s resignation but the minister said that the case would be fought legally and politically. “The court cannot affect even a single hair. There are courts above this sessions court.’’

CPM rallied behind the minister. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan dismissed the demands for Mani’s exit as politically motivated. “The dismissal of the discharge petition is not a big thing. He can continue as a minister, ’’Balakrishnan said.

Baby’s murder case was reopened in 2012 after Mani had said that the CPM had a history of killing political enemies. Mani, who was made the second accused, remained in judicial custody for 42 days.