Kerala Court grants bail to Congress MLA, M Vincent

Congress MLA M Vincent. (File/Photo) Congress MLA M Vincent. (File/Photo)

A court at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday granted bail to Congress MLA, M Vincent, who was arrested on charges of raping and stalking a woman. Granting bail, the Thiruvananthapuram district and sessions court directed Vincent not to enter the shop and ward of the complainant and appear before investigating officers as and when required. The court also asked him to remit a bail bond for Rs 30,000 and two solvent sureties for the like amount. Vincent, representing Kovalam segment in the assembly, was arrested on July 22 on charges of rape, stalking and abetting suicide.

The incident came to light on July 19 after the 51-year-old woman attempted suicide by consuming an overdose of pills and her husband filed a police complaint against the MLA, alleging that he used to repeatedly call her over the phone and harass her.

The woman had later filed a statement before the magistrate and police, levelling serious allegation of rape against the MLA.

