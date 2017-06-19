Kerala: Wrongly framed for raping minor, driver walks free after 77 days in jail

The child’s statements helped the court arrive at the conclusion that the Marad native was innocent. (Representational Image) The child’s statements helped the court arrive at the conclusion that the Marad native was innocent. (Representational Image)

In what could be seen as a major embarrassment to the Kerala police, a local court in Kochi on Monday acquitted a school van driver who was locked up for 77 days in prison after he was “wrongly accused” of sexually abusing an LKG student. According to a report in OnManorama, the court declared that Rashid was innocent while saying there was no evidence to prove that he raped the child.

The court came to this conclusion after it recorded the minor’s statement. The child’s statements helped the court arrive at the conclusion that the Marad native was innocent. The court also directed the police to close the case which accused the driver of sexually assaulting the LKG student inside the school van in December 2015.

The court also censured the police, saying the case was not investigated properly by the latter. The police registered the case against the driver after receiving a complaint from the child’s mother.

