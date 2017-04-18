Kerala: Couple ‘ostracised’ for registry marriage, seek PM’s help

A young Kerala couple have complained to the Prime Minister that they were ostracised by their Yadava community on charges of marrying without following community rituals. Arun Prasad and his wife Sukanya, both hailing from Wayanad district, filed the complaint through the Prime Minister’s Official mobile app. As the matter was referred to the police through the state government, a case on Sunday was registered against the Yadava community organisation in Wayanad.

Prasad, a driver, said he and his wife have been excluded from their Yadava community, an OBC segment in North Kerala, after marriage in 2012. “Both of us belong to the same community. But we opted for a registry marriage, which did not go down well with community leaders. Since then, we are prevented from mingling with members of our community.’’

Prasad said he was not allowed to stay at his ancestral house. “Since marriage, we are living in a single-room house. The community leaders asked other members not to socialise with us. My in-laws were excommunicated for three months for entertaining us. We are emotionally shattered,’’ Prasad said.

The Yadava Community Organisation leader T Mani said every clan has its rules. “Arun Prasad does not belong to our community. The community does not entertain those who cannot follow its rules. We have not boycotted anyone,’’ he said.

There are 60 families of the Yadava community at Mananthavady. Recently, a notice was issued by the Yadava committee that said: “We have boycotted certain persons who violate our tribe’s practices and discipline…. It has come to our notice that certain persons were found to be in touch with Sukanya, who has been boycotted by our community,’’ said the notice.

A case was registered against the Yadava Community Organisation based on Sukanya’s complaint.

