Kerala ‘love-jihad’ case: I have won battle to get back wife, says Jahan; College says Hadiya is welcome

“I have won the battle to get back my wife,” said Hadiya’s husband Shefin Jahan after the Supreme Court order directed her to return to college to finish her studies, even as the principal of Sivaraj Homeopathic Medical College in Salem, G Kannan, said they would welcome Hadiya to the institute.

Speaking to The Indian Express soon after the Supreme Court order, Kannan recalled Hadiya as “the average student from Kerala”, and said she had not discontinued the course officially, though she went “on a long break”. The entire process of her rejoining classes would not take more than a fortnight, he added.

Hadiya’s father Asokan said his wife and he would not accompany her to Salem. “As I have said earlier, I respect the court decision. I have come here with my wife and daughter. Now, my wife and I are going back. We need not go to Salem, there are senior police officers who will take care of all that as per the court direction.”

Jahan said he wanted to meet his wife at the earliest. He said he saw her in the court room on Monday after several months, but “I could not even smile at her as the courtroom was crowded”.

“There is no restriction on meeting Hadiya. I am very happy that she has again asserted that I am her husband. In the last few months, she has been facing torture in her house and there were attempts to force her to speak against me and Islam. But I always hoped she would not speak against her own husband,’’ said Jahan.

It was in March this year that the couple had met last. Jahan said that Hadiya was not even produced in the high court on May 24 when the marriage was nullified. “The police didn’t allow me to go near her house in Kottayam. My letters to her house address were send back,” he added.

On his alleged IS links, Jahan said the NIA has been creating a smokescreen. “They have been raising the baseless allegation from the beginning. I have nothing to worry about their allegations,’’ said Jahan, who had been employed in the Gulf.

Principal Kannan, meanwhile, said that he was waiting for official communication on the court order. “Once we get it, Hadiya will have to give us a request to continue her studies as she has been on a long break. She hasn’t missed any classes as it was a period of internship. Once she gives us the request, we will send that for the university’s approval, with a fine amount, and she can resume her studies.”

With the court making the dean of the Salem college her “guardian”, and asking it to provide her hostel facilities, Kannan said that would not be a problem. “She was staying in the college hostel initially, before she chose to take a room outside with friends. After this order, we will make arrangements to accommodate her in the hostel.”

