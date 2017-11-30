Kerala conversion case: Will move Supreme Court to restrict Shefin meeting Hadiya, says father

Hadiya at the press conference on Wednesday Hadiya at the press conference on Wednesday

Hours after Akhila alias Hadiya stated she wanted to meet her husband Shefin Jahan, her father K M Ashokan on Wednesday said he would move the Supreme Court seeking an order preventing the Muslim youth from meeting his daughter.

Jahan had petitioned the Supreme Court challenging a Kerala High Court order that had nullified his marriage to Hadiya.

In an interim order on Monday, the SC said the 24-year-old woman be taken to Sivaraj Homoeopathic Medical College in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to complete her internship. She had been a student of the college when she embraced Islam nearly two years back.

While addressing the media at the college on Wednesday, Hadiya said: “My demand in the court was freedom, freedom to meet my husband….’’

Jahan too had stated he wanted to meet his wife at the earliest as the court order hadn’t prevented him from doing so.

Watching the visuals of his daughter airing her intention to meet her husband, Ashokan told the media at his house in Kottayam: “I would immediately move the Supreme Court seeking an order restraining Jahan from meeting her. Besides, the college authorities should be directed not to allow her to address the media. Jahan has no right to meet her. As per the records at the college, my daughter is Akhila Ashokan. Jahan, who has terror links, has no role at the college.’’

Ashokan said his daughter should not be paraded before the media or anyone who demands to meet her. “The Supreme Court had sent Akhila to the college to complete her house surgeoncy programme. However, there are forces which don’t want to see her complete her course. She is also not supposed to meet the media. I would soon move the Supreme Court against her bid to meet Jahan,” said Ashokan.

