Kerala conversion case: Salem college principal says won’t allow anyone to meet Hadiya except parents

Hadiya, a Kerala-based Hindu girl Akhila who embraced Islam and later married a Muslim man, reached Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College in Salem on Tuesday after the Supreme Court allowed her to resume house surgeoncy/internship.

The SC had appointed the dean of the college as the guardian of Hadiya, who had been staying at her parental home for several weeks. However, Dr G Kannan, the principal of Sivaraj Homeopathy College, said he won’t allow anyone to meet Hadiya except her parents. “I will not allow anyone to meet Hadiya, only her parents can meet her,” Kannan was quoted as saying by ANI. However, he didn’t clarify if her husband, Shafin Jahan, would be barred from visiting her.

On Monday, Jahan hailed the apex court’s order and stated that he has “won the battle to get back my wife.” He had said he wanted to meet his wife at the earliest.

“There is no restriction on meeting Hadiya. I am very happy that she has again asserted that I am her husband. In the last few months, she has been facing torture in her house and there were attempts to force her to speak against me and Islam. But I always hoped she would not speak against her own husband,’’ said Jahan.

During the SC proceedings on Monday, Hadiya had asked the judges if her husband could be her guardian during her house surgeoncy at the medical college. To this, Justice D Y Chandrachud replied that “no husband can be the guardian of his wife”. “Wife is not chattel. She is an individual entitled to her own status in society. I think she needs to understand that,” Chandrachud said.

The 24-year-old had told the SC bench she wanted her freedom back and wished to be with her husband. “I want freedom… I want to remain true to my faith,” she had told the SC bench, which comprised of CJI Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud. To this, the court asked the college to admit her and to allot her a room or shared room in a hostel.

“If any formality is to be complied with, the college shall communicate with the university and the university shall accede to the same. If necessary, the expenses for pursuing the course and for the hostel shall be borne by the State of Kerala. The Dean of the College shall approach this Court if there is any problem with regard to any aspect,” it said.

