Kerala: Oommen Chandy keeps away from PAC meet, says will meet Rahul on Jan 17

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (Source: File photo) Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (Source: File photo)

Discontent in Congress in Kerala over the selection of party district committee presidents came into focus on Saturday with sulking former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy keeping away from party’s political affairs committee meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram. Chandy in a facebook post said that he would meet Party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on January 17. “Some of the media reports connected with my stand on the reorganisation issue was contrary to facts and some even exaggerated. I have not said anything on the selection of DCC presidents”, he said. “But I have some clear views on the matter and that I will convey to the leadership”, he said. Chandy concluded the post with saying that people in the state wish to strengthen the UDF and Congress and “in that process I will be in the forefront”.

However, both KPCC President V M Sudheeran and AICC general secretary K V Thankabalu, who is in charge to co-ordinate the agitation programmes against demonetisation, played down the development and said ‘Chandy did not attend due to personal inconvenience’. Talking to reporters after the PAC meet, Sudheeran said general opinion of the members was that Chandy should have attended the meeting.

However, he asserted that there was no issues or problem between Chandy and party in the state. “Chandy is an integral part of the congress in the state and said that former chief minister would attend all the programmes of the party”, he said. Echoing the same sentiments, Thankabalu said “Chandy is one of the tallest leader not only of the state but at the national level. There is no issue or problem”, he said.

The party in the state would move unitedly to face the challenges posed by the “anti-people” policies of the Modi government at the Centre, he said. “Congress has the twin challenges of fighting against the anti-people policies of the CPI-M led LDF government in the state and BJP in the Centre”, Sudheeran said. The meet decided to hold series of agitation to highlight the hardship faced by people due to note ban, he said.

A convention would be held Thiruvananthapuram on January 21 and party workers would picket RBI office in Kochi on February 9. A state level massive rally would be held in Kochi on Marh 4, in which national leaders of the party would participate, he said.