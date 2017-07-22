Kerala Congress MLA M Vincent arrested over rape, abetment of suicide charges

Congress MLA M Vincent has been arrested over rape charges. Congress MLA M Vincent has been arrested over rape charges.

A Congress MLA, who was arrested on charges of rape, stalking and abetment of suicide based on the statement of a 51-year-old woman, was produced before the local court on Saturday evening, ANI reported. M Vincent, who represents Kovalam in the state Assembly, was held after a three-hour long police questioning at the MLA hostel in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police is reported to have made the arrest after they received new clues in the investigation. Phone recordings between the MLA and the woman are reported to have been found.

A case was registered against the MLA based on the statement of the woman who tried to end her life at nearby Balaramapuram. The woman’s husband had also filed a complaint with the police alleging that the Congress leader used to harass his wife over the phone. The woman’s statement was recorded by a city magistrate at a hospital in Neyyatinkara where she is undergoing treatment.

The Congress MLA, on his part, said the case was a part of a political conspiracy. He alleged that a local CPM leader was at the house of the woman when she attempted suicide and that her brother is also affiliated with the Left. He has also applied for an interim bail

