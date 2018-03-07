Kerala: Congress MLA enters Assembly with used tear gas shell

Kerala Assembly (File) Kerala Assembly (File)

Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Wednesday brought a used tear gas shell in the Kerala Assembly apparently to show it to the Speaker. The MLA alleged that the Kerala Police, last week, lobbed tear gas shells past their expiry dates at protesting Youth Congress workers to disperse them.

The Youth Congress workers were staging a protest against the alleged murder of their party worker, Shuhaib, outside the Kerala Secretariat seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The outfit’s state general secretary Leena, along with activists Biju Antony and Sajith, had shouted slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while demanding his ouster. They also tried to forcibly enter his office on the third floor but were prevented by security personnel.

The MLAs had created an uproar in the Assembly last week by standing near the Speaker’s chair, shouting slogans and raising banners to block the vision of the Speaker. Despite repeated requests by the Speaker not to raise the banners in front of him, the Congress MLAs did not pay heed, leading to adjournment of the House.

The protest took a violent turn after activists hurled stones and bottles. The police tried to control the situation with water cannons and tear gas shells.

Shuhaib, a Congress party worker, was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers on February 12 at a tea stall. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case. CM Vijayan had earlier rejected the demand for a CBI probe “The investigation by the state police is going on in the right direction. So, there is no need for a CBI probe.”

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd