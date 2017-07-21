Kerala Congress MLA booked for rape

A Congress MLA has been booked on the charge of rape based on a statement given by a 51-year-old woman, who attempted suicide after she was allegedly harassed by him, police said on Friday. A case was registered on Thursday against Congress MLA M Vincent, who represents the Kovalam segment, on charges of stalking, rape and abetment of suicide based on the statement given by the woman who had last week tried to end her life at nearby Balaramapuram, police sources said.

The city magistrate also recorded her statement at a hospital in Neyyatinkara, where she is undergoing treatment. Vincent, however, alleged that there was a “political conspiracy” behind the allegation against him and filed a complaint with police, demanding a detailed probe into the matter.

He claimed that a CPI(M) local leader was present at the woman’s house when she attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. Her brother is also a Marxist activist.

Police had on Wednesday registered an abetment of suicide case against Vincent after the woman’s husband filed a complaint with police, alleging that the MLA used to repeatedly call her over the phone and harass her.

The woman’s medical examination will be held on Friday, the sources said.

