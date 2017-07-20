Kerala: Congress legislator booked in suicide bid case

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

The woman, who is a neighbour of the legislator, allegedly consumed sleeping tablets and was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman’s husband. The complainant hails from Balaramapuram police station limits in Thiruvananthapuram rural district.

Police said the husband alleged that the legislator had frequently harassed her over phone. On Wednesday, the legislator allegedly went to her shop and threatened her. Subsequently, she consumed sleeping tablets. She was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state. Her statement would be recorded to ascertain the facts behind the case.

Vincent, who represents Kovalam constituency, said the allegation of harassment was baseless. “She had repeatedly called me raising various demands. I hadn’t even attended the calls. The allegation is politically motivated,” he said.

