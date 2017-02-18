Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala stages hunger strike over law and order situation

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennitala. (Source: File Photo) Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennitala. (Source: File Photo)

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday observed a hunger strike in Haripad, his home constituency, near Alappuzha, alleging that law and order situation in the state has collapsed and attacks by goons have increased under CPI(M)-led LDF governments’ rule.

Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said the strike was meant to protect the law and order situation and ensure safety and security of women in the state besides protesting the gruesome murders by mafia gangs.

Three murders were reported in nearby Haripad and Kayamkulam in the last ten days, he said adding four out of 13 political murders that happened in the state after the LDF government came to power were at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency.

People from various walks of life including politicians visited the leader and expressed solidarity with him.