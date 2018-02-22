Kerala Congress leader ‘killer’: 2 murder cases, 5,200 followers and countless Facebook battles

On Akash’s Facebook page, selfie with CPM district secrtaryy P Jayarajan On Akash’s Facebook page, selfie with CPM district secrtaryy P Jayarajan

“Striving for the herald of a dawn in which one can relish another person’s voice as music,” CPI(M) activist Akash M V introduces himself on his Facebook page. On his Twitter account, Akash introduces himself as a “humble comrade from Kannur”. Akash, 24, who has 5,200 followers on Facebook, was arrested Sunday in connection with the recent murder of Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib. It is the second political killing in which his name has come up. In September 2016, Akash was arrested along with five other CPI (M) men in connection with the murder of RSS worker M Vineesh. Besides, he faces several criminal cases that include bomb attacks and assault on political rivals.

Akash hails from a family of grassroots-level CPI (M) workers at Thillankery village in Kannur. On social media, Akash has been aggressively defending the CPI(M) and attacking the BJP. A few months ago, when he was already been probed in the murder case of 2016, Akash had tweeted criticising the killing of a CPI(M) worker. Incidentally, Akash has taken on even CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan. When the former CM walked out of a CPI(M) state conference in 2015, Akash put up a Facebook page warning the party veteran that he would face the fate of rebel leader T P Chandrasekharan – who was killed in 2012. Akash’s post borrowed dialogue from a film.

Since his arrest Sunday, a video has been in wide circulation showing Akash raising provocative slogans in a procession against political rivals. Referring to the killing of RSS worker Vineesh, in which he was allegedly involved, Akash in seen saying in the video: “The knife with which Vineesh was hacked has not been thrown into the Arabian Sea, nor has it gathered rust.” Said a senior police officer, who has worked in Kannur, “A section of youngsters in Kannur still embrace violent politics enthusiastically. Most of them grew up in the last two decades, witnessing the political killings in the district, Yet, it is intriguing that these young men still do not want to think beyond violence.”

The officer, who did not wish to be named, said that there are gangs ready for an attack at every pocket dominated by the CPI(M) or the BJP. “These men, like Akash, are not afraid of police action, nor bothered about repercussions of violence. Party backing for these elements has assumed dangerous proportions in recent times,” the officer said.

CPI(M) district secretary P Jayarajan denied this, saying the party does not indulge in violence. “We are the victims of violence. Sometimes, our workers may be acting in self-defence against attempts to propagate the politics of hate,” said Jayarajan. On his Facebook page, Akash has posted separate selfies with Jayarajan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which have gone viral since his arrest.

BJP district president P Sathyaprakash, for his part, blamed the CPI(M) for continued violence in Kannur. “Violence has become essential for the existence of the CPI(M) in Kannur. The CPI(M) forces other parties to engage in violence, which draws youngsters,” Sathyaprakash said. He said blind faith in one party is a culture peculiar to Kannur, which he felt has kept youngsters frequently involved in violence.

A police officer noted a trend, and a change in the nature of killings. “Even after his name was connected to two killings, support is pouring in for Akash on social media,” the officer said. “Due to consistent media debates, the number of killings have come down. But the present trend is to savagely attack a person below the waist, leaving multiple injuries on the legs. Shuhaib and a few other recent victims of violence died of profuse bleeding from wounds on their legs.”

Former CPI(M) leader Churai Chandran, now a political observer in Kannur, said such elements have been recruited by senior leaders, who think violence would enhance their relevance in the party. “In the CPI(M), cadres do not now question the wrongdoings of party leaders. No party cadre want to antagonise his leaders by questioning violence,” Chandran said. “Despite several of its men involved in killings, the CPI(M) has not taken action against any of the cadres involved.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd