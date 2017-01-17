Kerala Congress attacks LDF govt for omitting Gandhi’s name in circular

Congress in Kerala today attacked CPI(M)-led LDF government for omitting Mahatma Gandhi’s name from a circular urging its staff to observe martyrs day on January 30, the day the father of the nation was assassinated, and said it was an “insult” to the great leader.

Slamming the government, Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said they were also following the foot steps of Narendra Modi government on “insulting” Gandhi.

“It was surprising to note that the name of Mahatama Gandhi was missing from the government circular urging its employees to observe two minutes silence on the martyrs day on January 30, the day the father of the nation was assassinated” Chennithala said.

He also alleged that there was “ulterior motive” behind this and demanded the government to correct the mistake.

The Congress leader wanted the government to take stern action against those who were responsible for issuing such a circular.

The BJP-led central government had been under attack for replacing the image of Mahatma Gandhi with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the calender and diary of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.