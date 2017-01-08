Kerala: Congress attack Gov on IAS officers decision to take casual leave

Congress Opposition in Kerala Sunday slammed the CPI-M-led LDF government over the decision of a section of IAS officers to go on casual leave tomorrow to express “dissatisfaction” over functioning of the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Jacob Thomas. Giving a new twist to the ongoing tussle between two top cadres of administration, a group of IAS officers, who met here yesterday decided to go on mass casual leave and ürged their colleagues to follow suit to express “dissatisfaction over allowing Thomas to continue abusing his powers.”

Seizing on the matter, KPCC President V M Sudheeran and party-led UDF Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the administration in the state has come to standstill due to the friction between officials.

Attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chennithala said Vijayan was “sleeping” on complaints against Thomas and wanted government to initiate probe into allegations against him also.

Sudheeran described the situation as ‘unprecedented’ and said “CM has failed to take officials together and it is a grave lapse on his part.”

A note issued to the media after a meeting of several IAS officers yesterday had said, “We are requesting our colleagues of the Kerala IAS to avail of one day’s casual leave on January 9 to express our sadness, frustration and professional dissatisfaction and to show our solidarity with our aggrieved colleagues, in allowing the present Vigilance Director to continue abusing his powers.”

The meeting was held a day after Vigilance named senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Paul Antony as third accused in the case related to alleged nepotism in the appointment of a relative by former Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, who is the first accused in the case.

Paul Antony is the fourth IAS officer to come under the scanner of Vigilance after K M Abraham, Tom Jose, both facing charges of having assets disproportionate to their known sources of income and S Padmakumar, former Managing Director of state run Malabar Cements, who was arrested for alleged irregularities in the company.

The officers also claimed that the government was “protecting” Thomas even though there were reports of allegations against him.

“We are deeply aggrieved and saddened that such an officer, whose integrity is prima facie doubtful and not beyond suspicion, is allowed to sit in judgement as Vigilance Director on the conduct of other civil servants,” the note had said.

However, the note asked officers attending to emergency duties of law and order or other critical duties, particularly in the posts of District Collector and Sub-Collector, to be in their offices and attend to their work,”while expressing solidarity with this sentiment by availing of one day’s casual leave.”