Kerala Congress MLA held on rape charge, says won’t resign

Congress MLA M Vincent has been arrested over rape charges Congress MLA M Vincent has been arrested over rape charges

A CONGRESS MLA in Kerala was arrested on Saturday on charges of allegedly raping a 51-year-old on the basis of the woman’s complaint. The accused, M Vincent, a first-time MLA from Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram district, was remanded in judicial custody for two weeks by a magistrate court. He alleged that it is a politically motivated case and blamed the ruling CPI(M) for framing him.

The victim had tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills on Wednesday. On Saturday she told the media that she was unable to withstand the legislator’s “torture for the past one-and-a-half years”. Following her suicide attempt, the police had registered a case of abetting suicide bid against Vincent. On Friday, rape charge was added after the victim told the police and a magistrate court about the alleged sexual assault by the MLA.

On Saturday, Vincent was arrested after being questioned for several hours. While being taken to the court, Vincent said, “I will not quit. I will take legal course to prove my innocence. I was arrested…under force from the Chief Minister’s Office. I am a victim of political vendetta.”

He also said that a CPI(M) leader in Thrissur was not arrested after a woman pressed rape charge against him. A police official said call records show Vincent had made many calls to the victim in recent months, which give credence to her allegation of repeated instances of harassment.

On Saturday, the victim told the media, “I can’t live by cheating my husband. I hadn’t told anyone about it out of fear.” She accused Vincent of raping her at her home in September and November last year —- when her husband and son were away.

While some women Congress leaders have sought Vincent’s resignation, party’s state president M M Hassan called police action politically motivated and said the party will take action only if Vincent is convicted.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said any crime against any woman will be dealt with strongly. “The government is committed to ensure women’s safety and justice…it is a good sign that women feel that there is a government to support them,” Vijayan posted on Facebook.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App