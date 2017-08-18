College student killed in Kerala, police take into custody five persons for rash driving

In an apparent case of rash driving, a 24-year-old MCA girl student, who suffered serious injuries when her scooter was hit by a speeding car driven by her college mates, died early on Friday. Though the student, Meera Mohan, was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala she succumbed to injuries, the police said.

The accident occurred at noon on Thursday when a freshers day was being held in the campus. Police have taken into custody the student who was driving the car and four others who were inside the vehicle. Meera was on her way to take some photostat copies when the mishap occurred.

On Aug 20, 2015, 20-year-old Tansi Basheer, a third-year Civil Engineering student on the CET campus had been mowed down by a jeep driven by Onam festival revellers inside the college campus, prompting then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to stipulate guidelines for Onam celebrations in the state’s colleges.

