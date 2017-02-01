Kerala college principal sacked

Faced with mounting protests, Kerala Law Academy on Tuesday removed celebrity chef Lakshmi Nair, facing an FIR for a non-bailable offence among various allegations, from the post of principal.

The decision was taken after the academy management held discussions with SFI, the students’ wing of ruling CPM. Academy director Narayanan Nair, who is Lakshmi’s father, said that she will not function as a faculty member for five years. Vice-principal Madhavan Potti will be the next principal, he said.

This comes in the middle of a 21-day strike by students, seeking her resignation for allegedly fudging attendance and internal marks, forcing some students to work in a canteen run by her on campus, and allegedly addressing students by their caste names.

Following today’s decision, the SFI withdrew from the stir, but other student outfits decided to continue the agitation.