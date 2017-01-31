Kerala college principal booked for ‘casteist’ remarks

Police on Monday registered a case against celebrity chef and Kerala Law Academy principal Lakshmi Nair on charges of making casteist remarks on Dalit students of the institution. Nair had been at the centre of a campus agitation for the past 20 days, with students demanding her resignation. Police said that Nair has been booked on non-bailable charges under Section 31 (s) of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Two weeks ago, a few students had approached local police, alleging that Nair made casteist remarks. The case has been lodged at a time pressure has been mounting on Nair to resign.

Earlier, Kerala University debarred her from exam duties after a Syndicate sub-committee reported irregularities in granting internal marks.