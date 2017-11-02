Kerala CMO to go ‘green’ as part of govt policy

Office of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Office of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

The Kerala Chief Minister’s office (CMO) is all set to go “green” as part of the LDF government’s efforts to implement ‘Green Protocol’ in major state-run institutions including the secretariat here. Haritha Keralam (Green Kerala) Mission, an ambitious programme envisaged by the government to make the state clean and green, with the support of state-run Suchitwa Mission, the nodal agency for sanitation, are jointly implementing the green protocol in government offices.

As part of the initiative, no plastic or disposable articles will be used in any of the meetings or functions in CMO and other offices in the Secretariat, official sources said. The Secretariat here houses the CMO and the offices of other ministers. Plastic bottles and carry bags, packaged drinking water, disposable plates and flex boards would be strictly kept at bay, they said.

Haritha Keralam Mission chief executive officer T N Seema said only eco-friendly articles would be used now onward in government offices including CMO.

“At present, plastic and disposable articles including glasses and plates are used widely…The green protocol initiative is envisaged to make a change in this and turn our government offices especially Secretariat completely nature-friendly,” she told PTI.

Besides Secretariat, the green protocol would be strictly implemented in other major offices including Public Office, Vikas Bhavan, Swaraj Bhavan, Collectorates, Commissionarates and Directorates of various departments here. Suchitwa Mission is entrusted with the task of implementation of the policy. Respective nodal officers would strictly monitor the implementation of the protocol in each office, Suchitwa Mission Director (Operations), C V Joy said.

“Instead of plastic and disposable articles, we will promote alternatives like steel, ceramic and glass plates and tumblers in offices.. Our objective is to reduce the use of non-degradable articles to the bare minimum,” he told PTI.

He said all government offices in the state capital are expected to adhere to the green protocol within the next three months.

“Chief Minister has given us strict directions in this regard…The government is viewing waste management as a core area to be addressed…The green protocol initiative is drawn up based on that policy,” the official added.

The Suchitwa Mission had successfully implemented green protocol during the last National Games, which the state hosted, and in the previous Attukal Ponkala, the annual temple festival held in the capital city known for mass participation of people.

