Kerala CM tells DGP to take strict action on moral policing incidents

In an alleged incident of moral policing, a case has been registered against five people in Kollam district Friday on charges of assaulting a man and harassing his girlfriend before circulating visuals of the incident on social media. Moreover, with incidents of moral policing on the rise in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the state DGP to take stern action against those indulging in such criminal activities. “Everyone should think about what would be the situation if one starts circulating visuals of men and women sitting together in public places. Such kind of criminal activity would not be tolerated in Kerala,” said Vijayan.

The incident was reported in Ochira police station area of Kollam district when the victims had gone to the Azheekal beach for an outing on Valentine’s Day. The woman walked to a shrubby area after a while to relieve herself since there was no toilet in the vicinity, police said quoting the youth’s statement.

While the youth waited for her, a few people who were playing cards around the spot, saw the woman and allegedly tried to molest her, police said. The man rushed to the spot after she raised an alarm, only to be allegedly assaulted by the accused, police said.

When the youth tried to convince the assailants that the couple was not engaged in any immoral activity, the accused allegedly harassed them further. “Will you lift your dress before anyone?” one of the assailants can be heard asking the woman in the video circulated on social media.