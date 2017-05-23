Kerala: CM skips book release, IPS officer cancels it

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo)

The release of senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas’ book, titled ‘Sravukalkkoppam Neenthumbol’ (when swimming along with sharks), was cancelled on Monday after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to skip the event citing “legal issues”. Thomas, who was director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, is on leave since March and there were reports that the book contains adverse observations about certain Congress leaders and former party ministers.

Former Congress minister K C Joseph on Monday wrote to the Chief Minister against participating in the book release saying that the IPS officer did not obtain prior permission and his action amounted to violation of service rules. He also alleged Thomas had violated the Official Secrets Act by writing the book. The Chief Minister informed the media about his decision to keep away from the event minutes before the slated release. “K C Joseph has given a complaint against the Chief Minister attending the function. Citing legal issues, the law secretary also advised me against participating in the programme. Whether the officer has violated service rules would be examined later,” said the Chief Minister before Thomas announced his decision to cancel the event.

“I have published my autobiography…What is the violation in it? There have been precedents of civil service officials, both IAS and IPS, publishing books while in service,” Thomas told PTI, adding that there will not be any formal function to release his book and it would be available to people through book shops and online stores. The 1985-batch IPS officer also said he was ready to face any legal fallout, PTI reported.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now