Kerala CM rules out conspiracy by film fraternity in actress assault

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday ruled out conspiracy by film professionals behind the attack on the actress. Vijayan’s statement came a day after police arrested the key suspect, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Sunil from a court room in Kochi after foiling his attempt to surrender before the magistrate.

Vijayan said Sunil was the brain behind the attack. “It happened as per the imagination of the prime accused (Sunil). The incident should not be seen in any other manner,’’ said Vijayan.

He said that there were reports that police questioned an actor, but the reports were false. “Why try to create an unnecessary picture linking the film industry to the incident,’’ he said.