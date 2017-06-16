Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pledges support to films on downtrodden, depressed

1993 verdict
The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the 10th edition of International documentary and short film festival.

Kerala government would encourage film directors who support the cause of downtrodden and depressed, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said.He stated this while inaugurating the 10th edition of International documentary and short film festival here.

Vijayan also said the government had constituted a three-member committee to look into the problems faced by women in film industry.A total of 210 films would be screened during the five-day long festival.

State Minister for Culture and law A K Balan were among those present on the inauguration of the festival, organised by Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

