Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s security tightened following life threat

Security has been tightened for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after an anonymous message threatening his life was received on Friday, police said. A person at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district got the message on his mobile phone threatening that an attempt would be made on the chief minister’s life, they said.

The cyber cell’s assistance has been sought for investigating the matter. The chief minister is in Palakkad, a neighbouring district of Thrissur, in connection with the CPI-M district conference, they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App