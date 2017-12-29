Kamala Mills Fire
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s security tightened following life threat

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s security tightened following life threat

A person at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district got the message on his mobile phone threatening that an attempt would be made on the chief minister's life, police said.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: December 29, 2017 9:38 pm
Related News

Security has been tightened for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after an anonymous message threatening his life was received on Friday, police said. A person at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district got the message on his mobile phone threatening that an attempt would be made on the chief minister’s life, they said.

The cyber cell’s assistance has been sought for investigating the matter. The chief minister is in Palakkad, a neighbouring district of Thrissur, in connection with the CPI-M district conference, they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 29: Latest News