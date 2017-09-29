Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch ieMalayalam app today

At the event, ieMalayalam.com will also unveil Kerala@60, a series of 60 video interviews of the state’s thought leaders. At the event, ieMalayalam.com will also unveil Kerala@60, a series of 60 video interviews of the state’s thought leaders.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Friday unveil the app of ieMalayalam.com, the Kerala-focused Malayalam website from The Indian Express. Vijayan will deliver the keynote address at the event and interact with senior editors.

The ieMalayalam.com website was launched in January with a focus on bringing quality journalism to Kerala.

With Ramnath Goenka’s signature brand of journalism at its core and the quest for truth as its guiding light, ieMalayalam.com has since its beta launch become the voice of the silent, underlining issues that are overlooked and has highlighted angles that get lost in the din of news coverage. The site stands out for its new language style, refreshing design and young tonality, unseen in the state so far. It has also garnered significant social media presence and reach across the world.

The ieMalayalam app, available in iOS and Android, offers the same ease-of-use and easy navigation as the website and keeps the focus clearly on the stories. It gives users the option to save and read stories offline.

At the event, ieMalayalam.com will also unveil Kerala@60, a series of 60 video interviews of the state’s thought leaders. The series reflects the aspirations and opinions that Kerala’s thought leaders have for their state. The first batch of 12 videos feature such prominent thought leaders as former Chief Ministers V S Achuthanandan and Oommen Chandy, actor Mohanlal, singer K S Chitra and director Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

ieMalayalam.com was the first website to be launched as part of The Indian Express’s regional expansion. This was followed by the launch of the ieTamil.com in April. The group already runs Loksatta.com, the world’s largest Marathi website, and Jansatta.com, India’s fastest growing Hindi news site.

The Indian Express — India’s most credible news organisation — is also India’s third largest digital news group, delivering news in five languages to over 75 million individuals across the globe. It’s flagship indianexpress.com is India’s second largest newspaper website and the largest source of entertainment news across the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App