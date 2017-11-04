Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to appear on weekly TV show

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will soon appear in a serialised TV show that will feature debates on the state’s developmental and other issues. The half-hour show, “We, Forward”, will be anchored by journalist-turned-legislator Veena George. Produced by state-owned Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), it will be telecast by more than one TV channel.

The weekly programme will centre around the achievements of the CPM-led government in the last 16 months. One topic will be debated per episode.

CPM-backed independent legislator Veena George said the show would cover the achievements of the government in various sectors. In the interactive session, the CM will answer queries on the issue showcased in each episode. A panel of subject experts and the audience will also participate.

“The episodes on agriculture, women empowerment, women’s security and children’s rights have been already shot. While presenting the achievements of the government, the show will have space to seek opinions and suggestions from stakeholders. People can suggest changes in government programmes,’’ said George. The number of episodes has not been decided yet, she added.

Various TV channels have come forward to telecast the show. Discussions are going on this regard. The show is slated to go on air this month.

During the CPM regime of 1996-2001, then Chief Minister late E K Nayanar had attended a phone-in programme, “Can Ask to CM”, on Asianet TV. The show was a hit as Nayanar’s answers were laced with humour.

