Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should stay away from CPI(M) meeting in Hyd: BJP MLA

Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo) Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo)

A local BJP MLA on Sunday said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should not attend a meeting organised by the CPI(M) here on March 19. Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in the city, also appealed to the Telangana Government and the state Police not to grant permission to the meeting.

The Left party is holding the meeting to mark the culmination of its five-month long “Mahajana Padayatra” which took off on October 18 last year from Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district. Its main agenda is to secure social justice and comprehensive development.

In a video message today, Singh alleged the RSS and BJP members are being targetted and killed in Kerala.

“The Kerala CM is visiting Hyderabad and he is going to address a public meeting at Nizam College Grounds here on March 19. Our Hindu brothers are being killed in that state and how can we remain silent when the CM of that state is visiting Hyderabad. I will see to it how that meeting will happen,” Singh said.

He clarified that he didn’t have any problem with the CPI(M) or CPI holding the meeting.

“…The Chief Minister (Vijayan) should not attend…I will stop the meeting if that CM comes here,” Singh said.

Requesting the state government and the police not to grant permission to the upcoming meeting, he said, “If the permission is granted, I too should be allowed to hold a parallel meeting at the same venue.”