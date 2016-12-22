Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets workers in Dubai labour camp

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has met thousands of Indian workers living at a Dubai labour camp, which mainly hosts Keralites, after he arrived in the city for his first official visit to the UAE.

Vijayan, a popular working class leader, met a large number of blue-collared workers assembled in front of the Al Quoz labour camp where about 3,600 workers live last night.

“As part of my first official visit to the UAE, I wanted to visit at least one labour camp in Dubai where our workers are living. I am visiting a camp identified by the Indian Embassy,” Vijayan said.

“Life (of expatriate Keralites) in the Gulf is different from life in Kerala. However, one of the main reasons for Kerala’s prosperity is the support and remittance from overseas Keralites,” he was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Vijayan – who was shown around gymnasium, sports facilities, canteen, medical centres at the camp – said the government of Kerala was aware of the problems of the expatriates.

“I will take every necessary and important step for the overseas Keralite community,” he said.

“We are happy that our Chief Minister has visited a labour camp in Al Quoz where thousands of us reside,” said a Keralite driver who lives in a camp next to the one visited by the Chief Minister.

“I have been living in Dubai for 22 years and am happy to see the Chief Minister. I finished my duty early to wait out side the camp that he is going to visit,” said Ravindran, a driver residing in Al Quoz.