Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Nitin Gadkari for expansion of highways in state

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday met Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed developmental activities related to the Vizhinjam Port and expansion of highways in the state. In the brief meeting at the Transport Bhawan here, Gadkari assured the Kerala chief minister that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon announce tenders to expand the highways in the state into six-lanes, a release said.

The union minister also assured the chief minister that the highways would be concretised to prevent damage caused by rain. Vijayan also discussed construction of roads leading to the Vizhinjam Port which is being built at a cost of Rs 7,525 crore. On a visit to the national capital to attend the CPI(M) central committee meeting, the CM also met Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and reiterated the state’s demand for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar was invited to lay the foundation stone for the proposed Palakkad IIT, which is presently functioning out of a temporary campus. A demand to to set up a School of Planning and Architecture and construction of two hostels for the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod was also made during the meeting with Javdekar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App