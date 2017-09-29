Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches ieMalayalam app, Kerala@60 video series

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during the IE Malayalam launch at Taj Vivanta, Trivandrum on Friday. (Source: Express photo) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during the IE Malayalam launch at Taj Vivanta, Trivandrum on Friday. (Source: Express photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday unveiled the app of ieMalayalam.com, the Kerala-focused Malayalam website from The Indian Express. The CM also unveiled Kerala@60, a video series featuring the state’s thought leaders and their aspirations for the state. The ieMalayalam.com website was launched in January with a focus on bringing quality journalism to Kerala.

Giving his keynote address, the CM said the media should remember that being the fourth pillar of democracy, it had some duties too. “To bring truth to the light they will have go beyond commercial considerations. While overlooking commercial interests might not always be possible, there should at least be an attempt to balance these two sides,” said CM Vijayan.

Welcoming the audience, Indian Express Group Executive Director Anant Goenka said there couldn’t have been a better person to launch the ieMalayalam app than the CM. “It is Kerala’s culture of exchange and confluence of ideas that we are here to celebrate,” he said, calling ieMalayalam the Indian Express’ truly native digital product built the ground up with eye on social audiences. Thanking the people of the state for allowing Express a ringside view of its journey towards becoming a soft power, Goenka said: “We commit to you to do tough stories that fearlessly speak truth to power, to give voice to the voiceless, we promise not to sensationalise or reduce journalism to shouting matches. We promise to be unwavering in our neutrality. To all the trolls who ask are you against us or with us we promise to keep you guessing.”

With Ramnath Goenka’s signature brand of journalism at is core and the quest for truth as its guiding light, ieMalayalam.com has since its beta launch become the voice of the silent, underlining issues that are overlooked and highlighting angles that get lost in the din of news coverage. The site stands out for its new language style, refreshing design and young tonality, unseen in the state so far. It has also garnered a significant social media presence and reach across the world.

The ieMalayalam app, available in iOS and Android, offers the same ease-of-use and easy navigation as the website and keeps the focus clearly on the stories. It gives users the options to save and read stories offline.

The Kerala@60 video series reflects the aspirations and opinions Kerala’s thought leaders have for their state. The first batch of 12 videos feature such prominent thought leaders as former chief ministers V S Achuthanandan and Oommen Chandy, actor Mohanlal, singer K S Chitra, director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and many others.

ieMalayalam.com was the first website to be launched as part of The Indian Express’s regional expansion. This was followed by the launch of ieTamil.com in April. The group already runs Loksatta.com, the world’s largest Marathi website, and Jansatta.com, India’s fastest growing Hindi news site.

