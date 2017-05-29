Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates first IT building at Cyberpark

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the announcement function of fully electrified state in Kozhikode on Monday. PTI Photo Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the announcement function of fully electrified state in Kozhikode on Monday. PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on day inaugurated “Sahya”, a state-of-the-art first IT building of Cyberpark here, which is expected to give a push to the IT sector’s growth in the Malabar region. “Sahya” is a 2,88,000 sq.ft, four-storeyed building constructed in five acres of SEZ land at Cyberpark.

In his inaugural address, Vijayan said the new building would provide employment to over 2, 500 IT professionals and generate over 7,500 indirect job opportunities. He listed out the IT initiatives of his government in the past one year, including setting up of the K-fone project and declaring internet as a basic right of the people of Kerala.

Optic fibre cables are being laid across the State for faster internet connectivity and for this a Rs 1000 crore project would be completed within the next 18 months, the Chief Minister said.

The government was also planning to set up 1000 wi-fi hotspots and the tendering process for this would be completed in a couple of months, he added.

Pointing that developing Malabar region as a major business hub was the dream project of the government, Vijayan said work on the Kannur International Airport was progressing fast. The work on the IT parks in Kannur and Kasargode was also progressing at a good pace.

The Chief Minister also said about 10,000 square feet space would be provided for mobile app incubator facility of Kerala start-up mission in association with Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

IT Parks CEO Hrishikesh Nair said their priority was to make the first IT building fully occcupied. “We are receiving a lot of enquiries from companies in the region and also companies based especially in the GCC countries for space in Cyberpark,” he said.

“We are in the process of creating additional 6000 sq.ft of IT built-up space for startup companies as second phase development. We are also working on creating recreational facilities for IT employees in the park and also facilitate cloud service, wi-fi in the campus,” he said.

