Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Govt should withdraw decision on passport changes

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the Centre should immediately revoke the decision to bring in changes to the passport as it amounted to violation of fundamental rights.

Vijayan was reacting to the decision to issue orange passports to those who require emigration clearance and discontinue the last page of the book, which contains details such as names of the father/mother, spouse and address of the passport holder.

In a Facebook post, he said, “By introducing the changes, a nation itself has discriminated against own people into two categories. Realising the gravity of the issue, the government should withdraw the decision.”

