Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expresses shock over killing of Gauri Lankesh

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today expressed shock over the killing of veteran journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru. The news regarding her killing is “shocking”, he said in a Facebook post. The chief minister said the incident has taken place at a time when progressive secular thoughts were getting strengthened in Karnataka and added that Lankesh was killed in a manner similar to that of M M Kalburgi. Lankesh had ample faith in secularism and was a fearless mediaperson, he said.
The chief minister hoped that those behind the killing would be brought to book as early as possible by the Karnataka government. Opposition leader in the assembly and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala Union of Working Journalists also condemned the killing.
Fifty-year-old Lankesh, an outspoken critic of Hindutva politics, edited a Kannada tabloid ‘Gauri Lankesh Patrike’ besides owning some other publications.
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:27 amThis is very sad news, this is Indian dark politic by RSS, this killings by religious hard lines, The United Nations' 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights states: "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference, and to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontiers".The founders of the United States believed that mankind has certain “inalienable rights” including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Under that umbrella of liberty falls freedom of speech. Thomas Jefferson spoke of these rights as having been endowed to man by his Creator he called the right to liberty “inherent” and postulated that governments are ins uted in order to allow man (the governed) to secure those rights and to pursue his rights freely. The liberty and consent of the governed were, in Jefferson’s mind, imperative for governments to be efficient and beneficial. ReplyReply