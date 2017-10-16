Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan creating atmosphere of fear, alleges Manohar Parikkar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File) Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar claimed that while the BJP government at the Centre was trying to take the nation on the development path, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan was ‘creating an atmosphere of fear.’

Taking part in the BJP’s ‘Jana Raksha Yatra’ on Sunday to “expose” the alleged “political violence and jihad” under the CPI(M)-led LDF rule in the state, he said all people in Kerala should unite to remove the state’s “tainted image” caused by attacks on BJP and RSS workers, allegedly by Left party workers.

“While the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to take the nation on the path of development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is creating an atmosphere of fear,” Parrikar alleged. “Well-cultured people of the state should denounce the political violence of the CPI(M)”, he said, adding all should become torch-bearers of change. He said India was on the path of change and people across the world acknowledge this fact.

National president of BJP Mahila Morcha Vijaya Rahatkar was among those who took part in the two-week long padyatra, led by BJP’s state president Kummanom Rajasekharan.

