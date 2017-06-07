Latest News
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns ‘attack’ on Sitaram Yechury

The chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office tweeted "strongly condemn the attack on Com: @SitaramYechury.It amounts to an attack on Indian Democracy."

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Published:June 7, 2017 8:03 pm
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other political leaders on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury at AKG Bhavan, New Delhi. Vijayan said the attack amounted to an assault on Indian democracy.

The chief minister’s office tweeted “strongly condemn the attack on Com: @SitaramYechury.It amounts to an attack on Indian Democracy.” Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the attackers were “cowards” who could not challenge ideology with ideology and that is why they confront political rivals through violence.

Chennithala alleged that Hindu sena activists attacked the CPI-M leader and it was a challenge to democracy. CPI-M has decided to hold protests across the state, condemning the incident, party sources said.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran condemned the incident and said it exposed the ‘intolerant attitude’ of the Sangh Parivar. Two persons allegedly barged into the CPI(M) head office in Delhi and shouted slogans against the Left, ahead of a press conference by Yechury.

  1. A
    Arjuna Gandiv
    Jun 7, 2017 at 8:44 pm
    No place for anti-nationals and their commie party in this country.
    Reply
    1. R
      R Kumar
      Jun 7, 2017 at 8:32 pm
      Too bad home minister and PM and govt remain silent
      Reply

