Kerala CM attacks BJP and its alliance in Tripura

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday alleged that the BJP, which has joined hands with an “anti-national divisive outfit” in Tripura for the assembly polls, was “violently attacking” CPI(M) workers.

“Tripura is witnessing an unholy alliance by the BJP that makes tall talk on nationalism while joining hands with a regional outfit of anti-national divisive forces,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post. This alliance is resorting to “violent attacks on CPI(M) workers. But they will not succeed in their nefarious plans,” he said.

“The BJP in Tripura comprises discredited and corrupt defectors from the Congress party. People of Tripura will no doubt reject this anti-people, anti-peace alliance,” the chief minister said. He also expressed confidence that voters in Tripura would once again elect the left front with a thumping majority in the assembly polls.

“Tripura is a symbol of peace, harmony and unity of people across religions, tribal and non-tribal, in a region beset with ethnic differences,” Vijayan said. This has been possible because of the policies of the Left front Government led by Manik Sarkar, which enabled progress in all fields, he said.

People of Kerala and the country as a whole are looking to the people of Tripura to sound the first bell of the defeat of BJP in the coming elections which will be repeated all over India, the chief minister added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App