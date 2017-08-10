Kerala CM apologises to victim’s kin after he was denied treatment at hospitals

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (File) Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (File)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tendered an apology to the family of a young road accident victim from Tamil Nadu, who died after being ‘denied’ treatment by various hospitals in Kerala. Terming as ‘unfortunate’ the August 6 incident when the 30-year-old man was turned away by hospitals for various reasons, including absence of a person from his side, he told the state assembly that the government would consider a new legislation to avoid recurrence of such episodes.

“I am apologising to the family of the deceased, Murugan, on behalf of the state government… and share their grief,” he said responding to a mention about the incident. Vijayan said it should not have happened in a state which had made tremendous progress in the health sector.

Referring to the complaint of the denial of treatment for Murugan, who was seriously injured in the mishap in Kollam, by five private hospitals and the government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram, he said the government would consider bringing a new legislation to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

“An expert medical team will examine the reasons behind the denial of treatment. The government will consider a new legislation or amend the existing one if necessary to check recurrence of such incidents in the state,” the Chief Minister said. Murugan, hailing from Tirunelveli in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, was seriously injured in a motorbike accident at 11 PM on August 6 and died next day morning.

Though he was taken to different hospitals in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, the hapless man was not given treatment on various grounds including the absence of a person to be with him during the treatment.

The man was also brought to the government medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but treatment could not be provided as the emergency room was full, it was stated. Police have registered a case and probe is on in this regard.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App